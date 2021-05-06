Telangana farmers to get 25.5 lakh tonne fertilisers for kharif

Hyderabad

06 May 2021 16:48 IST

The State Government has decided to allot 25.5 lakh metric tonne fertilisers for the farm sector during the upcoming Vaanakalam (kharif) season.

The State presently has stock of 6.6 LMT fertilisers. Of these, urea stock is to the tune of 3.73 LMT and the remaining 2.92 LMT was of other fertilisers.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy wanted the officials concerned to initiate steps in advance for effective supply of fertilisers to farmers. Officials should keep in mind the difficulties faced during the previous kharif season.

Steps should be taken to move the buffer stocks existing with Markfed to primary agriculture cooperative societies and enhance their storage capacity. Efforts should be made to ensure that there was no decline in the stocks available at the primary level.

The Minister wanted the new godowns constructed in Wanaparthy, Khammam and Warangal which would be operational in a fortnight for storage of fertilisers. Officials should move the fertiliser to Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other districts ahead of the commencement of the season.

He directed the Agriculture department principal secretary B. Janardhan Reddy to ensure vaccination of staff of Agriculture and allied departments.

Officials and staff of the department should work with effective coordination to ensure that there were no difficulties in distribution of fertilisers to farmers.