The COVID-19 lockdown has curtailed the availability and movement of labourers for harvesting and procurement-related jobs. According to Telangana Rice Millers Association, almost 2,200 rice mills in Telangana depend on migrant workers for their labour requirement.

The Agriculture department has taken up listing number of harvesters available in Telangana. According to Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy, 14,095 harvesters are owned by persons and firms across Telangana.