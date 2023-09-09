ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana extends tenure of SEC Parthasarathi by one year

September 09, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi

hyderabad

The State Government has extended the tenure of State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi by one year following completion of his three-year term on September 8.

According to the orders issued by Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Sandeep Kumar Sultania on September 8, 2023, Mr. Parthasarathi was appointed the State Election Commissioner on September 8 in 2020 for a term of three years, after he superannuated as Principal Secretary in the State Government in April 2020.

Mr. Parthasarathi is the second SEC of Telangana after V. Nagi Reddy.

The Telangana State Election Commission was constituted on September 12, 2014 and Mr. Nagi Reddy was appointed the first SEC on November 11, 2014 for a term of five years.

The first general elections to GHMC after formation of Telangana were held in February 2016, to all rural local bodies in the State in 2019 with Mr. Nagi Reddy as the SEC. Elections to urban local bodies were held in January 2020 after the completion of term of Mr. Nagi Reddy. The second general elections to GHMC and a few other ULBs were held in 2020 with Mr. Parthasarathi as the SEC.

