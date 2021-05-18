Telangana extends lockdown till May 30

The State government has decided to extend the lockdown in the State till May 30.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect after interacting with his Council of Ministers over telephone for taking their views on extending the lockdown. Lockdown in the State with relaxation of four hours – from 6 am to 10 am – had been imposed since May 12 as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 which has shown a steep surge in the second wave.

The State Cabinet in its meeting on May 11 had decided to impose lockdown for 10 days till May 22 and it was decided that a Cabinet meeting would be held on May 20 to take stock of the situation and finalise further course of action. The Chief Minister, however, interacted with the Cabinet Ministers on Tuesday and decided to extend the restrictions after eliciting their views.

The proposed meeting of the State Cabinet has been cancelled as the Ministers were busy monitoring the COVID containment measures and extension of relief to victims and their families. The Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue orders extending the lockdown.