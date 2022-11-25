Telangana expresses concern over the Centre’s stand on off budget borrowings

November 25, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has expressed shock at the Central government’s decision to treat servicing of off budget borrowings (OBBs) raised by the State public service corporations serviced out of the State budget as borrowings made by the State itself effective financial year 2021-22.

The government said the XV Finance Commission did not make any recommendation to this effect and it has only recommended that the government should observe strict discipline by resisting further additions to the stock of off-budget borrowings (OBBs) and thereby the capital expenditure. Adjustments of past OBBs would reduce the borrowing limits of the State and thereby their capital expenditure, the government said.

Finance Secretary Ronald Ross made the request to the Union Finance Ministry during a meeting convened by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Friday. Interestingly, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao did not attend the meeting and deputed Finance Secretary Ronald Ross, relatively new to the department, to the meeting.

Mr. Ronald Ross, on behalf of the Finance Minister, expressed concern that adjustments of the past OBBs would reduce the borrowing limits of the States and thereby their capital expenditure. The State had accordingly urged the Centre to implement the decision prospectively from the next financial year. The Telangana government had also expressed concern that State’s interests were being compromised with the increase in recourse to levy of cesses and surcharges by the Central government.

The States’ share of cesses and surcharges in the gross tax revenue of the Centre increased from 2.3 % in 1980-81 to about 20 % in 2022-23. As a result, the States were being deprived of their due share in tax devolution as commended by the successive Finance Commissions. “For instance, tax devolution to States as percentage of gross tax revenue of the Centre worked out to 29.7 % in the current fiscal as compared with 41 % recommended by the XV Finance Commission.

“Increase in amounts collected through cesses and surcharges has not only compromised the recommendation of the Constitutional institution , but also the interests of the State. We therefore request that the share of cesses and surcharges as percentage of gross tax revenue may be brought down to a level not exceeding 10 %,” the Finance Secretary said in his presentation.