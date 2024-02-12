GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana explores option to cancel GO 46 in police recruitment

There were many representations on the subject during Praja Vani

February 12, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday convened a meeting with a high-power committee on recruitment in the Police department to discuss the option to cancel Government Order 46.

The order pertains to The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulations of the Direct Recruitment) – contiguous district and zonal cadres. Issued in April 2022, the order is contentious among police job aspirants as the government directs that, ”95% of the posts to be filled by direct recruitment at any time in the said contiguous cadres, shall be reserved in favour of and allocated among the local candidates in relation to each of the local areas in respect of such cadres, in the ratios as prescribed”.

Aspirants, even in protests as recent as last month, held placards demanding repeal of the GO 46 at the Praja Vani grievance meets. The concern was that aspirants in Hyderabad would be able to secure jobs with a marginal exam score, while those hailing from the districts would be at a disadvantage even if they score high.

Apart from the repeal of the GO, Mr. Reddy discussed with officials the measures being taken in view of the soon-to-be issued recruitment letters for certain jobs. He also sought legal advice on matters related to the recruitment process.

Minister for Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary Seshadri, Police Recruitment Board chairman Srinivasa Rao, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Advocate General Rajinikanth Reddy and others were present.

