Telangana executes major reshuffle in the police top brass

January 04, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a major reshuffle, the Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders transferring 23 IPS officers and 21 Superintendents of Police (non-cadre) in the State.

Among the IPS cadre officers, V.V. Srinivasa Rao has been transferred and posted as the Additional DGP of Technical Services, relieving Shikha Goel, while still holding the Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad. Dr. Gajarao Bhupal has been posted as DIG, Coordination at the Telangana DGP office. Rema Rajeswari is the new DIG of Women Safety Wing, Telangana, L.S. Chowhan is posted as Ramagundam Police Commissioner and D. Joel Davis, has been transferred from the post of DCP of Special Branch Hyderabad and posted as the DIG, Zone-VII (Jogulamba)

Sunil Dutt is the new Commissioner of Police, Khammam. S. Rajendra Prasad has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of CID. D. Uday Kumar Reddy is now the SP of TSTransco, Gaush Alam is the SP of Adilabad, Dr. G. Veineeth is new DCP of Madhapur, Dr. P. Shabarish is posted as the SP of Mulugu, Nitika Pant is posted as the DCP of Medchal (L&O), Dr. B. Anuradha is the new Siddipet Police Commissioner, Praveen Kumar is posted as DCP LB Nagar, Biruduraju Rohit Raju is posted as SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem, B. Bala Swamy is posted as SP of Medak police, Ashok Kumar is transferred to OSD of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, R. Venkateshwarlu is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad Traffic-lll, and Srinivas is posted as DCP Rajendranagar.

The transfers of Superintendents of Police (non-cadre) include that of K.C.S. Raghuvir as SP of Hyderabad Narcotics Control Cell in the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), Srinivasa Reddy B. as the Joint Director of ACB, K. Prasanna Rani as the SP of Intelligence, K. Shilpavalli as the DCP Cyber Crimes Cyberabad, Mohd Iqbal Siddiqui as the DCP (Admin) of Hyderabad, N. Venkateshwarlu as the Deputy Director of TSPA, M. Ravinder Reddy as the SP of Intelligence, Devender Singh as the SP of TS Cyber Security Bureau, Bhaskar Aggadi as the of SP of Cyberabad Narcotics Control Cell in TSNAB, Chandra Mohan Gundeti as the DCP of Task Force Rachakonda, Karunakar Pulla as DCP of Special Branch (SB) Rachakonda, Manohar Kasiva as the DCP of Rachakonda Traffic Police, Narsimha Kothapally as the DCP of Crimes, Cyberabad, Ramana Kumar Madadi as the AIG (L&O) DGP office, Srujana Karnam as DCP of Women Safety, Cyberabad, Srinivasa Saibewar as SP of CID, Srinivas Dhannarapu as the DCP of Medchal Special Operations Teams, Cyberabad, Raghavendar Reddy Jaajaala as the Group Commander of Grey Hounds, D. Sunitha Reddy as the DCP of Maheshwaram, R Jagadishwar Reddy as the SP of CID and B. Sai Sri as the DCP of East Zone Hyderabad.