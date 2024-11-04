Telangana Excise dept incinerates 1,186 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹3 crore 

Telangana Prohibition & Excise Department incinerated 1,186 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹3 crore, in Khammam on Monday (November 4, 2024).

The contraband, seized in five separate cases under the jurisdiction of Bhadrachalam Excise Police Station, was destroyed at the incineration centre of AWM Consulting Limited.

Director, Prohibition & Excise, Telangana, VB Kamalassan Reddy said that the burning was carried out in the presence of Khammam deputy commissioner Janarthan Reddy, assistant commissioner Ganesh, Bhadradri Kothagudem Excise superintendent Janaiah, and Bhadrachalam Excise Police Station inspector Rahim Unnisha Begum.