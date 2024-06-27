Telangana Excise Department targets illicit liquor after Kallakurichi tragedy in Tamil Nadu

After methanol-laced liquor claimed several lives in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, the Excise Department in Telangana is keeping a tab on methanol manufacturers in the State and is cracking down on illicitly distilled (ID) liquor in a few districts.

“Though the State does not have methanol-laced alcohol cases yet, districts such as Warangal, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad and Adilabad are battling the sale and consumption of ID liquor,” said Telangana Prohibition and Excise Director General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.

The department is currently carrying out a three-month ‘special drive’ to eradicate ID liquor in the districts and peddling of narcotics, particularly ganja, in Hyderabad, the official added.

Twenty-six days into the drive, the department registered 1,534 cases, arrested 1,207 people and seized 7,863 litres of the liquor, according to data shared by the department. The officials also seized 1.61 lakh litres of FJ wash, 14,514 kg black jaggery and 2,246 kg alum, used to make the liquor. The drive will conclude by August end.

Drug cases in Hyderabad

The department has so far registered 70 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, mostly in Hyderabad, and arrested 109 people. During a similar drive in January, it had registered 187 NDPS cases and arrested 242 people.

According to official data, 12 ganja plants, 545.9 kg dry ganja, 41.14 grams MDMA, 25 blots of LSD, 12.98 grams poppy husk, 0.24 kg opium, 1.83 kg ganja chocolates and 55.3 grams alprazolam have been seized during the ongoing operation so far.

“The aim is to improve procedural conformity in the cases and increase the conviction rate of suppliers involved in multiple cases. While many arrests have been made in the past, most ended in acquittal...,” Mr. Kamalasan Reddy said.

Over 340 Excise officials, engaged in checks as part of the special drive, had been trained by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to improve the quality of investigation.

