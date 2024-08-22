Telangana ex-Engineer-in-chief flags errors of field engineers in execution of Medigadda Barrage

The Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry probing the irregularities in the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of Kaleshwaram Project Barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — on Thursday examined former Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, who was in office during the execution of the project and asked to quit in February this year.

His examination, based on the signed affidavit submitted to the commission by him, focussed on finding those responsible for taking the decisions during the construction of Kalesharam Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). According to sources, he was asked as to who took the decisions at the highest level; who was behind the decision to take up KLIP instead of the Pranahitha-Chevella project; and why changes were made in the project design after submitting the detailed project report (DPR) to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The commission’s questions were in response to his remark that the decisions were taken by the government.

He is said to have told the commission that the head of the government took the decisions. On asking further, he is said to have explained to the commission that the head of the government for irrigation-related issues was the Secretary of the Department.

Further, Mr. Muralidhar is learnt to have explained to the commission that the Pranahitha-Chevella project was redesigned as KLIP based on the WAPCOS (Water and Power Consultancy Services, a Central agency) report on the availability of water both at Tummidihetti, the site for P-C barrage, and at other points, including Medigadda, where the first of the three barrages were planned and constructed.

On changes in the DPR after its submission to CWC, Mr. Muralidhar is said to have told the commission that they were made based on the proposals sent by the field-level engineers. On issuance of work completion certificate before completion of the work in all respects, he is said to have termed it a mistake of the engineers at their individual level, and the mistake of the Executive Engineer was repeated by higher-ups — Superintending and Chief Engineers — as well.

He is also understood to have told the commission that a lack of frequent quality control checks was the mistake of the wing and felt that it could be one of the reasons for the failure of Medigadda Barrage. He is said to have denied the commission’s suggestion that the designs were prepared with a view to escalate the estimated cost later.

Mr. Muralidhar is said to have justified the decision to use secant piles, instead of sheet piles, in the foundation of the barrage, stating that it was done owing to the presence of a large rock sheet and boulders along with sand beneath the surface of the river bed. Former Chief Engineer Narender Reddy is said to have blamed the mistakes at the times of construction for the failure of the barrage.

