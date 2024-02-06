Telangana engineering, agriculture entrance tests from May 9-12

February 06, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Entrance tests for entry into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in Telangana will be held from May 9 to 12 and the process of submission of online applications will start from February 26.

The notification of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and Common Entrance Test (TS-EAPCET), which was formerly known as TS-EAMCET, was issued on Tuesday. Professor and Head of Civil Engineering, JNTU-Hyderabad, B.Dean Kumar was recently named convenor of the entrance exam.

The notification will be issued on Wednesday. While online submission of forms will be available from February 26, the last date for submission is April 6. The CET Committee meeting on Tuesday finalised the schedule.

