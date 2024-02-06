ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana engineering, agriculture entrance tests from May 9-12

February 06, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Entrance tests for entry into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in Telangana will be held from May 9 to 12 and the process of submission of online applications will start from February 26.

The notification of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and Common Entrance Test (TS-EAPCET), which was formerly known as TS-EAMCET, was issued on Tuesday. Professor and Head of Civil Engineering, JNTU-Hyderabad, B.Dean Kumar was recently named convenor of the entrance exam.

The notification will be issued on Wednesday. While online submission of forms will be available from February 26, the last date for submission is April 6. The CET Committee meeting on Tuesday finalised the schedule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US