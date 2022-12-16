Telangana ENC in Bureau of Water Use Efficiency

December 16, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) of Telangana has been drafted for a 10-member Bureau of Water Use Efficiency formed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti under National Water Mission to study and make recommendations for improving the efficiency of water in project canals. The task force was drafted after a meeting held in New Delhi on December 12. Chairman of the Godavari Water Management Board M.K. Sinha will head the team. Commissioner in MoJS Anuj Kanwal, Principal Secretary/ENC (Irrigation) of Punjab, Chief Engineers in CWC A.K. Kharya, one Members each from Central Groundwater Authority, Water Technology Centre (ICAR), FICCI/ASSOCHAM, Central Electricity Authority and Central Pollution Control Board will be the other members.

ADVERTISEMENT