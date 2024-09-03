GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana employees JAC donates one day salary to CM’s relief fund

Published - September 03, 2024 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
V. Lachi Reddy Chairman, Telangana Employees JAC and others while announcing their one day salary for Chief Minister's Relief Fund at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

V. Lachi Reddy Chairman, Telangana Employees JAC and others while announcing their one day salary for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The representatives of the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee has decided to donate one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the relief measures of people affected due to floods.

A delegation led by Chairman of Telangana Employees JAC V. Lachi Reddy met Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to her requesting salary deduction in the month of September.

The memorandum said that Telangana has been severely affected by incessant heavy rains from the last few days resulting in significant loss of life, including human and cattle deaths and have caused widespread devastation to crops and public property, plunging the lives of many in the State into chaos.

“Being responsible citizens, members of society and more importantly as government employees, we deeply share the sorrow and grief of those affected by this natural calamity. In solidarity with the victims, the government employees of Telangana (JAC) have collectively decided to voluntarily contribute one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the memorandum said.

Mr. Lachi Reddy said the contribution will play a small but significant role in the rebuilding and recovery process and thanked all the employees for coming out in support.

