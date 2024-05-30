Telangana emblem and song change only to divert attention from farmers’ issues: BJP

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Congress government’s decision to change the Telangana song and emblem was only meant to “divert people’s attention from paddy procurement issues, inadequate fertilizer and seed supply, as well as tardy probe into phone-tapping case.

In a post on ‘X’ on Thursday, the former State BJP chief saw no difference between the BRS government and the current Congress government. “Was any public opinion sought before the government went ahead with the decision to change the song and emblem?,” he questioned, and called for the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar to be incorporated instead of retaining Charminar as the BRS has been demanding in the emblem.

His public comment came out in the open after senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman welcomed the new State song’s lyrics written by noted poet Andesri and music composed by Keeravani.

Earlier at a press conference, general secretary K. Venkateswarlu sought constitution of a committee of scholars, poets, artists and separate State agitators, to finalise the emblem and song instead of the government doing things ‘unilaterally’.

The proposed changes should be put in the public domain instead of giving select leaks to the media. This is creating “confusion and apprehension” among the general public about the popular Kakatiya dynasty gateway being removed from the emblem, he said, and questioned why the BRS regime did not bother to release the State song when in power for 10 years.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has no clue about the Telangana agitation and it was unfortunate that the JAC former chairperson Kodandaram too, has become party to ignoring the “real protesters”, he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA and vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said the party will be submitting a detailed report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on “tapping of phones” of judges, politicians, officials, journalists, business persons, and even actors, under BRS regime.

At a press meet in New Delhi, he said that only the CBI can unearth the entire conspiracy behind the illegal phone surveillance where even ex-Minister T. Harish Rao was not spared apart from party leaders like G. Kishan Reddy and K. Laxman, among others.

The premier investigative agency can only look deep into the Kaleshwaram irrigation project scam and also the latest civil supplies issues with regard to paddy procurement under the Congress government, he said.