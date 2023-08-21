Telangana elections: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy to contest from Dubbak

August 21, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced tickets to all the sitting MLAs in the erstwhile Medak district, except at Narsapur Assembly constituency. This was kept pending as State Women’s Commission chairperson V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy is lobbying hard to get the party nomination.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will contest from his present seat at Gajwel in Siddipet district in addition to Kamareddy Assembly constituency bordering Medak district.

For the seventh time, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao would be contesting from Siddipet Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to Dubbak, sitting Lok Sabha member from Medak K. Prabhakar Reddy has been awarded the party nomination. Solipeta Sujatha, who contested by-election after the death of her husband and MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, was denied a ticket.

Husnabad was allotted to sitting MLA V. Satish Kumar, who was instrumental in completing the Gouravelli reservoir.

Despite serious efforts by MLC S. Subhash Reddy and MLA M. Hanumantha Rao, Medak Assembly ticket was announced to MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy.

Some supporters of Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy met Mr. Harish Rao and said it was not acceptable to them to work for V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, who was defeated twice by the MLA. The Minister reportedly promised to take the issue to the notice of the party president.

In Sangareddy district, party district unit president Chinta Prabhakar was allotted a party ticket contrary to the speculation that Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy may join the BRS. Same was the case with Andole, where it was rumoured that Congress senior leader Damodar Rajanarasimha may switch loyalty to the ruling party. At Zaheerabad and Naraynakhed, sitting MLAs Manick Rao and Bhupal Reddy were allotted tickets.

Effigy burnt

Protesting against the comments by Malkajgiri MLA M. Hanumantha Rao against Mr. Harish Rao, BRS workers held a protest and burnt his effigy. Speaking to reporters at Sangareddy, Mr. Chinta Prabkahar, Mr. Manick Rao and Mr. Kranthi Kiran said that Mr. Hanumantha Rao has no right to criticise the Minister and that he must apologise immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.