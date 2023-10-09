Telangana Elections 2023 | Revanth hints at delayed Congress list saying poll campaign will start from Dasara

October 09, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Giving a hint that the Congress list will be delayed, the Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy said the party’s poll campaign will start from the Dasara festival, which falls on October 24.

He refused to give the exact date for the release of the candidates’ list and said the party has its own strategy in releasing the list. “The six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi for the people of Telangana are our candidates and we are going into the poll campaign with them. Candidates’ list will come at the right time as per our strategy,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates for Telangana. Replying to a question, he said the BRS only has candidates and nothing to offer for people like our schemes. Even if they come out with new schemes people are not willing to believe them,” he said when reporters sought his response saying the BRS had already announced the candidates.

Bus Yatra

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy said senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be part of the bus yatra that the party is planning in Telangana. “They will participate in the yatra and take the six guarantees to every nook and corner of the state,” he said emphasising that the party’s focus was on taking the welfare promises to the people.

He reminded that on December 9, 2009, the announcement of Telangana was made and on this year’s December 9, the party will sign the files related to the six guarantees made to the people. Sonia Gandhi delivered the promise she made to the people of Telangana and now she will come back and sound the victory bugle of the party in December.

Questions Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi

Mr. Reddy wondered why AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi were attacking the Congress. Mr. Modi criticizes the Congress and so does Mr. KCR. Now it is the turn of the Owaisi brothers. “They all speak in the same language and target Congress. It is easy for people to understand who stands on which side,” he argued.

He said Telangana was ready to send off Mr. KCR and his family for their alleged loot of Telangana. “KCR’s family has looted Rs one lakh crore and 10,000 acres of land using the Dharani portal. Realising the defeat staring at them, Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao are on a whirlwind tour of Telangana, but people have already decided to confine KCR to his farm house,” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.