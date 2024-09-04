Telangana Education Commission formed

Improving the quality of education in Telangana as top priority, from pre-primary to university and technical education, the government on Tuesday (September 4, 2024) issued orders for setting up the Telangana Education Commission (TEC). Besides working like an education think tank, the TEC will prepare a comprehensive policy for revamping and reforming the education sector in the State.

The order issued by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham clearly defines the objectives and the role of the commission in recent circumstances of the State’s education scenario — “poor student learning outcomes as per National Achievement Survey 2021, declining publication and research output at the university level, and lack of skills to meet current market requirement”.

Five-member body

The commission is a five-member body with a chairperson, three members from the field of education, and a member secretary of the rank of the head of department to coordinate the commission’s activities. The tenure of non-official members of the commission, as per the order, will be two years.

Majorly, the TEC is given the responsibility to formulate recommendations by holding wide consultations with stakeholders and by engaging experts and consultants. It can also use the services of employees of the Education department on deputation basis for the purpose.

The recommendations

These recommendations, backed by studies, would range from universalisation of early childhood education through pre-primary schools in primary school campuses, foundation skills from primary to higher education and holistic development of students, integration of apprenticeship and employability skills with higher educational institutions, to an egalitarian values-based education to shape students as responsible global citizens.

The commission will be funded by the State and private sector partnerships. A separate later order will specify the terms and conditions of the service of the commission’s members.

