GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana ECET 2024 results announced, 95.86% qualify

Updated - May 20, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 01:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

B. Pradeep
The results of Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2024 were announced on May 20, 2024.

The results of Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2024 were announced on May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/

The results of Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2024 were released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R. Limbadri on Monday.

Of the total of 23330 students who appeared in the test, 95.86% have qualified. This includes 14892 male candidates qualified and 7473 female candidates.

Toppers across the streams are Yadagiri Mondaiah, Peddapalli (BSc Mathematics); Banka Manohar, Visakhapatnam (Chemical Engineering); Gedollu Sudhakar Reddy, Medchal (Civil Engineering); Panchadara Sai Asrit, Medchal (Computer Science and Engineering); Aluvala Ganesh, Jagtial (Electrical and Electronics Engineering); Medisetty Navyasri, Karimnagar (Electronics and Communication Engineering); Reddimalla Yamuna, Khammam (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering); Killi Sriram, Visakhapatnam (Mechanical Engineering); Alavelli Khyateeswar, Visakhapatnam (Metallurgical Engineering); Routhu Sai Krishna, Kumurambheem (Mining Engineering); M Sathwika, Mahbubnagar (Pharmacy).

Percentage of students qualified in each of the streams
Chemical Engineering -> 92.51%
Civil Engineering -> 96.87%
Computer Science and Engineering-> 98.21%
Electronics and Communication Engineering -> 98.17%
Electrical and Electronics Engineering -> 90.42%
Electronics and Instrument Engineering -> 97.96%
Mechanical Engineering -> 96.44%
Metallurgical Engineering -> 96.39%
Mining Engineering -> 97.13%
BSC Mathematics -> 100%
Pharmacy -> 98.48%

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.