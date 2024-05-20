The results of Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2024 were released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R. Limbadri on Monday.

Of the total of 23330 students who appeared in the test, 95.86% have qualified. This includes 14892 male candidates qualified and 7473 female candidates.

Toppers across the streams are Yadagiri Mondaiah, Peddapalli (BSc Mathematics); Banka Manohar, Visakhapatnam (Chemical Engineering); Gedollu Sudhakar Reddy, Medchal (Civil Engineering); Panchadara Sai Asrit, Medchal (Computer Science and Engineering); Aluvala Ganesh, Jagtial (Electrical and Electronics Engineering); Medisetty Navyasri, Karimnagar (Electronics and Communication Engineering); Reddimalla Yamuna, Khammam (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering); Killi Sriram, Visakhapatnam (Mechanical Engineering); Alavelli Khyateeswar, Visakhapatnam (Metallurgical Engineering); Routhu Sai Krishna, Kumurambheem (Mining Engineering); M Sathwika, Mahbubnagar (Pharmacy).

Percentage of students qualified in each of the streams Chemical Engineering -> 92.51% Civil Engineering -> 96.87% Computer Science and Engineering-> 98.21% Electronics and Communication Engineering -> 98.17% Electrical and Electronics Engineering -> 90.42% Electronics and Instrument Engineering -> 97.96% Mechanical Engineering -> 96.44% Metallurgical Engineering -> 96.39% Mining Engineering -> 97.13% BSC Mathematics -> 100% Pharmacy -> 98.48%