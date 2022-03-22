Telangana EAMCET from July 14 

Notification to be issued in two or three days

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 with several concessions given to students in terms of syllabus and marks.

The notification with all the details would be released soon by the Convenor, Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Tuesday.

The entrance test for the agriculture stream will be held on July 14 and 15 while the test for engineering courses will be held on July 18, 19 and 20. The tests would be conducted in 105 exam centres in 23 regional centres.

Government has decided to give concessions in syllabus with only 70% of the Intermediate syllabus to be covered in the entrance exam. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has already taken a decision to conduct its annual examinations with 70% of the syllabus only as regular classes could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said all the students who pass Intermediate exam will be eligible for admissions into the professional courses as the government has decided to waive the 45% mandatory score in Intermediate as the major eligibility criteria. For SC and ST students it was 40%.

However, all the students who pass the exam with minimum marks will be eligible for admission and based on the EAMCET rank. This is being done as the government has decided to pass all the candidates who failed in first year and promoted to second year with minimum marks irrespective of the score they secured in the examinations held.

Similarly, the EAMCET rank will be decided only on the marks secured in the entrance exam as the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of ranks has also been waived for this year.

Generally, the process of EAMCET begins in March and April and is completed with the announcement of results in June every year. But due to COVID-19 the schedule has gone haywire as the Intermediate exams are being held in May this year. Moreover, officials also have to ensure that the exam dates don’t clash with JEE or other national level entrance exams that are taken by the state students.

Thousands of students from Telangana also appear for the tests conducted by the deemed universities and private universities. So lot of care has to be taken while deciding on the dates. The availability of online test slots is also important as the slots are outsourced.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 for lateral entry into engineering courses will be held on July 13.