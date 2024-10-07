GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Deputy CM ridicules claims of ₹1.5 lakh crore for Musi River rejuvenation

The cost of the project will be ascertained on the basis of the DPR, he said

Published - October 07, 2024 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka dismissed charges that the Telangana government would spend ₹1.5 lakh crore on rejuvenation of Musi river and related projects, claiming that a detailed project report (DPR) was yet to be prepared and tenders were yet to be called for.

The government had invited tenders for finalising the consultancy that would study the project and finalise the DPR. “The cost of the project will be ascertained on the basis of the DPR,” he said at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Monday.

Two mega projects, separated by a century but united by an urgency to transform Hyderabad

Opposition party leaders had earlier said that ₹1.5 lakh crore was proposed for the project and questions were raised about the escalation of the project cost.

The Deputy Chief Minister criticised the Opposition parties for levelling baseless allegations against the Musi riverfront development project and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to mislead the people about two projects aimed at enhancing the image of brand Hyderabad.

The Opposition parties are trying to create apprehensions among people about the administration and governance in their bid to get political mileage. “Ours is a transparent government. There is no personal agenda nor any selfish interests involved in the two projects,” he said. “Let the Opposition come and give constructive suggestions. They can criticise us if we don’t incorporate them,” he said.

