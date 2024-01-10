Telangana Drugs Control Administration cracks down on spurious ‘Mehendi’ cones in Hyderabad

January 10, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Drugs Control Administration in Telangana uncovered the illicit manufacturing of spurious ‘mehendi (henna) cones’ infused with the banned synthetic dye ‘picramic acid’ at an unlicensed facility, Shakil Industries, in Mehdipatnam.

Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda reportedly detected the presence of the spurious cosmetic named ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ in the market. Manufactured by Shakil Industries, Hyderabad, the product underwent testing at the Drugs Control Laboratory in Hyderabad, revealing the use of the prohibited ‘picramic acid’ synthetic dye.’

A substantial quantity of the spurious product was confiscated from Mohammed Yousuf Ali, proprietor of Shakil Industries. Drugs Control Administration officers seized the stocks and obtained samples for further scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT