ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Drugs Control Administration cracks down on spurious ‘Mehendi’ cones in Hyderabad

January 10, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda reportedly detected the presence of the spurious cosmetic named ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ in the market

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Drugs Control Administration in Telangana uncovered the illicit manufacturing of spurious ‘mehendi (henna) cones’ infused with the banned synthetic dye ‘picramic acid’ at an unlicensed facility, Shakil Industries, in Mehdipatnam.

Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda reportedly detected the presence of the spurious cosmetic named ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ in the market. Manufactured by Shakil Industries, Hyderabad, the product underwent testing at the Drugs Control Laboratory in Hyderabad, revealing the use of the prohibited ‘picramic acid’ synthetic dye.’

A substantial quantity of the spurious product was confiscated from Mohammed Yousuf Ali, proprietor of Shakil Industries. Drugs Control Administration officers seized the stocks and obtained samples for further scrutiny.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US