Telangana Drugs Control Administration cracks down on spurious ‘Mehendi’ cones in Hyderabad

Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda reportedly detected the presence of the spurious cosmetic named ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ in the market

January 10, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Drugs Control Administration in Telangana uncovered the illicit manufacturing of spurious ‘mehendi (henna) cones’ infused with the banned synthetic dye ‘picramic acid’ at an unlicensed facility, Shakil Industries, in Mehdipatnam.

Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda reportedly detected the presence of the spurious cosmetic named ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ in the market. Manufactured by Shakil Industries, Hyderabad, the product underwent testing at the Drugs Control Laboratory in Hyderabad, revealing the use of the prohibited ‘picramic acid’ synthetic dye.’

A substantial quantity of the spurious product was confiscated from Mohammed Yousuf Ali, proprietor of Shakil Industries. Drugs Control Administration officers seized the stocks and obtained samples for further scrutiny.

