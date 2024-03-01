Telangana Drug Control Administration, Hyderabad police unearths illegal pharma unit in Uttarakhand

March 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a first-of-its-kind joint operation, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force and the Malakpet police busted a drug manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand that was allegedly making spurious and counterfeit drugs.

The searches were carried out at ‘Nectar Herbs and Drugs’ in Kotdwar, a city in Uttarakhand, said Director-General of DCA V.B. Kamalassan Reddy. “The inter-state operation, named ‘Operation JAI’, led to the discovery of the manufacturing unit, which was distributing spurious drugs to several states, including Telangana,” said the officials.

How it all began

On February 27, police searched a place in Malakpet and seized 27,200 capsules falsely labelled as an antibiotic named ‘MPOD-200’. Tablets labelled as Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Lacto Bacillus had a face value of ₹7.34 lakh. They were shown to have been manufactured by ‘Meg Lifesciences’ at Khasra Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour. This, however, is a fictitious company. “We arrested a person named Aravapalli Satyanarayana, who was caught selling the drug stocks to a person named Vangari Naveen near Moosarambagh crossroads,” said the official.

Upon inquiry, Mr. Satyanarayana said he had purchased the spurious drugs from Gandla Ramulu of Meerpet, who was also arrested.

During interrogation, Mr. Ramulu said the spurious drugs were received from Vishad Kumar of Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. “He further disclosed that Mr. Vishad manufactures spurious drugs at his company called ‘Nectar Herbs and Drugs’ in Uttarakhand, along with Sachin Kumar. Mr. Ramulu also admitted to placing orders for spurious drugs with Mr. Sachin and Mr. Vishad through WhatsApp calls,” added the official.

Raids in Uttarakhand

Based on the information, a search was carried out in Uttarakhand with the help of local authorities to trace the manufacturing location of the spurious drugs.

Police teams kept the facility located at Sigaddi in Kotdwar under surveillance and a surprise search was conducted on February 29. “We seized counterfeit and spurious Cefixime Tablets IP 200 mg, which was falsely labelled as ‘Omnicef-O 200’ tablets. It was also falsely branded as ‘manufactured by Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd’. Mr. Sachin, who was nabbed from the place, said they were manufacturing counterfeit drugs of reputable pharma companies,” explained the D-G.

Both Mr. Sachin and Mr. Vishad, the prime accused in the spurious drug manufacturing case, were apprehended by the special teams.

Seizure

Overall, the officers seized 38,350 tablets (3,835 strips) of counterfeit ‘Omnicef-O 200’, 60.27 kg of unnamed orange tablets, 65.27 kg of unnamed white tablets,33.45 kg of branded cartons. Total stocks with a face value of ₹44.33 lakh were seized during the raid at ‘Nectar Herbs and Drugs’ in Uttarakhand.