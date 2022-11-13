Telangana documentary films win five awards

HYDERABAD

The Telangana State development schemes won multiple top excellence awards at the prestigious 16th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Global Communication Conclave held in Kolkata on Saturday.

DSN Films won multiple top awards. . Dulam Satyanarayana, CEO & MD, DSN Films Pvt Ltd, international award winning documentary film-maker, received these awards.

The award categories in which DSN Films won are: crystal award - arts, culture, sports campaign for Buddhavanam - spiritual tourism film, gold award - visionary leadership campaign of the year - progressive Telangana led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, gold award - travel, leisure and hospitality campaign for Telangana tourism Somasila tourism circuit, gold award - health care communication films for COVID-19 awareness campaign in Telangana, and bronze award - government communication films for Rythu Bandhu & Rythu Bhima films.

Dulam Satyanarayana thanked the jury and PRCI for recognising his efforts in creating a series of audio-visual content for Telangana government.