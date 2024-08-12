ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana doctors to hold candlelight vigil in solidarity with Kolkata medico’s murder

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 12:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has urged all medical colleges in the state to participate in the vigil, scheduled for August 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata: Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Doctors in Telangana have announced a candlelight vigil on Monday (August 12, 2024) evening to express solidarity following the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has urged all medical colleges in the state to participate in the vigil, scheduled for August 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. “This event is a solemn tribute to her memory and a call to address the urgent concerns about the working conditions and safety of medical professionals,” the association stated.

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

Additionally, the Resident Doctors Association at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad will be organising a candlelight vigil in the campus at 4 p.m. “This event will honour the victim’s memory and serve as a wake-up call to improve facilities, manpower, and the safety of medical professionals across the nation,” the association said.

In support of the cause, the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has requested that all doctors in the state wear black badges while on duty.

