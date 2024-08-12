Telangana doctors to hold candlelight vigil in solidarity with Kolkata medico’s murder

Doctors in Telangana have announced a candlelight vigil on Monday (August 12, 2024) evening to express solidarity following the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has urged all medical colleges in the state to participate in the vigil, scheduled for August 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. “This event is a solemn tribute to her memory and a call to address the urgent concerns about the working conditions and safety of medical professionals,” the association stated.

Additionally, the Resident Doctors Association at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad will be organising a candlelight vigil in the campus at 4 p.m. “This event will honour the victim’s memory and serve as a wake-up call to improve facilities, manpower, and the safety of medical professionals across the nation,” the association said.

In support of the cause, the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has requested that all doctors in the state wear black badges while on duty.