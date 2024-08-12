GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana doctors to hold candlelight vigil in solidarity with Kolkata medico’s murder

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has urged all medical colleges in the state to participate in the vigil, scheduled for August 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 12:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkata: Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. File

Kolkata: Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Doctors in Telangana have announced a candlelight vigil on Monday (August 12, 2024) evening to express solidarity following the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has urged all medical colleges in the state to participate in the vigil, scheduled for August 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. “This event is a solemn tribute to her memory and a call to address the urgent concerns about the working conditions and safety of medical professionals,” the association stated.

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

Additionally, the Resident Doctors Association at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad will be organising a candlelight vigil in the campus at 4 p.m. “This event will honour the victim’s memory and serve as a wake-up call to improve facilities, manpower, and the safety of medical professionals across the nation,” the association said.

In support of the cause, the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has requested that all doctors in the state wear black badges while on duty.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / murder / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.