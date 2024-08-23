Telangana doctors continue strike on Friday, demand written assurance from State government

Despite several associations of doctors across various States calling off their strike - in response to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata - on Thursday (August 22, 2024), doctors in Telangana have continued their protest on Friday (August 23, 2024) too, the the tenth day of the protest.

“The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) will continue with the strike until our concerns regarding safety and security are adequately addressed,” stated Dr. Kommu Rahul, president of T- Junior Doctors Association (JUDA). “In line with the directives from the Supreme Court, we are demanding a written assurance from the State government that the basic safety and security issues across medical colleges and hospitals in Telangana will be resolved within two weeks. Until then, our strike will continue,” he said.

The same stance was echoed by doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. “We are prepared to resume duties as directed by the Supreme Court. However, as health is a state matter, we request a written, time-bound assurance from the Telangana government to ensure a safe and secure working environment for healthcare workers,” said Dr. Rajkiran Emmadi, President of the Resident Doctors Association at NIMS. “This is crucial to prevent tragedies like the one that occurred at RG Kar Medical College.”

The doctors at NIMS are also calling for justice for the victim and her family, alongside the revision and enforcement of ‘The Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medical Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2006.’ They are demanding the immediate deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) to increase the number of security personnel at medical institutions.

