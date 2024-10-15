GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana doctors begin 12-hour fast demanding justice for Kolkata doctor’s death

Published - October 15, 2024 11:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors across Telangana have initiated a 12-hour fast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) calling for fast track justice in the case of a female trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The protest is being led by various medical organisations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana state, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), and the Resident Doctors Association of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (RDA NIMS).

The associations in a statement highlighted that the protest would be conducted peacefully without disrupting essential medical services.

“We urge the Government of India, the Government of West Bengal, and other relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action in this matter. We also request the Chief Justice of India and the members of the National Task Force (NTF) to provide an update on the NTF guidelines, as the current actions taken have not adequately addressed the concerns and demands of the medical fraternity nationwide.” the statement from T-JUDA and RDA NIMS read.

