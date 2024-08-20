ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana dist collectors asked to decide on holidays for educational institutions based on local conditions next five days

Published - August 20, 2024 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the collectors on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In the wake of the forecast predicting heavy rains in Telangana over the next five days, district collectors were directed to take precautionary measures to avoid any inconvenience to people. They were asked to decide whether to declare holidays to educational institutions based on the local conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directions were issued at a video conference held by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari with the collectors on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). The Minister enquired about the situation in various districts. Directions were issued on the protective measures that have to be taken in low lying and flood-prone areas

Monsoon activity to pick up again from August 26 onwards

.Officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Traffic were asked to work in coordination

.The officials in Greater Hyderabad and Nizamabad were appreciated for ensuring people were not inconvenienced to the extent possible despite heavy rains that began the previous night. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US