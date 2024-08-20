GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana dist collectors asked to decide on holidays for educational institutions based on local conditions next five days

Published - August 20, 2024 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the collectors on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). 

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the collectors on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

In the wake of the forecast predicting heavy rains in Telangana over the next five days, district collectors were directed to take precautionary measures to avoid any inconvenience to people. They were asked to decide whether to declare holidays to educational institutions based on the local conditions.

The directions were issued at a video conference held by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari with the collectors on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). The Minister enquired about the situation in various districts. Directions were issued on the protective measures that have to be taken in low lying and flood-prone areas

Monsoon activity to pick up again from August 26 onwards

.Officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Traffic were asked to work in coordination

.The officials in Greater Hyderabad and Nizamabad were appreciated for ensuring people were not inconvenienced to the extent possible despite heavy rains that began the previous night. 

