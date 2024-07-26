GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Discom refuses information under RTI

Published - July 26, 2024 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has rejected a request under the Right to Information Act, which sought data on the number of households benefiting from the Gruha Jyothi Scheme, which provides 200 units of electricity to those eligible.

“The information which is in the shape of questionnaire sought by the information seeker does not come under the definition of “information” under Section 2(f) of RTI Act, 2005 [sic],” an excerpt from the response reads.

The TGSPDCL echoed the opinion of the State Information Commission as well as the National Information Commission, which states that a public authority is “not expected to create and generate afresh, any information because it has been sought by the applicant”.

The applicant, Kareem Ansari, had also sought to know the cost burden on account of the scheme and requested that this be supplied to him in a month-wise format.

Incidentally, Minister for Finance Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, in his Budget speech on Thursday, had detailed the zero-bills issued under the scheme. He said that the issuance of zero bills began on March 1, and that 45,81,676 zero bills were issued till July 15.

