Telangana didn’t obtain investment clearance from Centre for Kaleshwaram

Kaleshwaram not eligible for National Project Status, Minister replies to Uttam’s question in LS

Kaleshwaram not eligible for National Project Status, Minister replies to Uttam’s question in LS

The Central government has made it clear that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) is not eligible for inclusion under the National Project (NP) scheme as the Telangana government has not obtained the mandatory investment clearance from the Centre.

For inclusion of a project for funding under the National Projects scheme of the Jal Shakthi Ministry, it is required to be first appraised by Central Water Commission (CWC) and accepted by the Advisory Committee, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said in Parliament on Thursday.

The Minister further stated that after CWC’s appraisal investment clearance was required to be obtained by the State government. “Subsequently, if the project meets the laid down norms for the NP scheme, it is required to be considered by the High Powered Steering Committee (HPSC) set up for the purpose,” he said.

Replying to a question raised by the Congress Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Minister said that in February 2016 as well as in December 2018, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project under National Project scheme. “However, in absence of investment clearance, the project is not eligible for inclusion under NP scheme.”

State subject

The Minister also stated in response to the question that though the appraisal is undertaken by Central Water Commission (CWC) it was for the States to maintain details regarding total expenditure incurred by the different agencies, as well as the status of works for the ongoing projects. Since water was a State subject it was for the State governments to take up planning, design and implementation of irrigation projects.

River Boards

Mr. Tudu also revealed that the Centre issued orders relating to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The two State governments have not handed over the jurisdiction of Krishna basin projects though AP has issued orders for handling over certain components of the Srisailam project and Nagarjuna Sagar project under their control to KRMB. No government order has been issued by Telangana for handing over of the projects and components under its control. Also, the two State governments have not handed over the jurisdiction of Godavari basin projects, the Minister said in response to the question.