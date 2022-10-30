Telangana Diagnostics gets NABL recognition

ADVERTISEMENT

Central lab of the Telangana Diagnostics has got certification from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for maintaining high standards in tests and results, a press communique from the government informed.

The certification has been awarded in ‘Medical Testing’ category, it said. Established by the State government, Telangana Diagnostics has branches in all 33 districts, and conducts 57 kinds of diagnostic tests.

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao expressed happiness over the recognition and appreciated the medical staff for their efforts. He also said that efforts are on to increase the number of tests on offer.