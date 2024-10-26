GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana DGP warns special police constables to refrain from protests

The constables are demanding equal treatment with their counterparts in Armed Reserve and Civil Police.

Published - October 26, 2024 03:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

As the constables of the Telangana special police joined the protests started by their wives on Saturday (October 26, 2024), the DGP of Telangana Jitender has issued a statement urging them to refrain from protests. The constables are demanding equal treatment with their counterparts in Armed Reserve and Civil Police.

The DGP emphasised that such actions could negatively impact the force’s image and discipline.

Long work hours: Better halves of TGSP constables speak up

The DGP clarified that the current system of duties in the TGSP has been in place for decades and continues to be effective.

“The department acknowledges the unique challenges faced by TGSP personnel, including frequent deployments and demanding duties.

“To address these concerns, the department highlighted several measures implemented for the welfare of police personnel. TGSP personnel receive both regular and additional surrender leaves, a benefit not extended to other government departments. Telangana police officers enjoy some of the highest salaries and allowances in the country,” said the officer.

He also mentioned that the department has implemented various welfare schemes, such as Bhadratha and Arogya Bhadratha, to support the well-being of police personnel and their families.

The DGP urged TGSP personnel to raise their grievances through official channels, such as the ‘Darbar’ system, where they can directly interact with senior officers.

He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against individuals who engage in acts of indiscipline.

The DGP appealed to TGSP personnel to prioritise their duties and maintain the high standards of professionalism expected of the force.

