Telangana DGP pats officials for smooth conduct of festivities

A total of 15,400 officials along with 47 platoons were deployed across Telangana for effective maintenance of law and order, and the orderly movement of Ganesh immersion processions.

While 10,000 officials (and 39 platoons) were allotted to Hyderabad commissionerate, 800 officials each were allotted to Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, Telangana Director General of Police Jitender said as he shared the round-up report of the festivities at the State police headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 25, 2024).

According to him, total of 1,36,638 Ganesh idols were immersed at 5,879 immersion points in the State with bandobast arrangements made for all the 11 days of celebration.

The control room was established at the DGP office in Lakdikapul and over 12,000 sub-inspectors who recently passed out from Telangana Police Academy along with constables undergoing training in different centres were directly deployed as part of the bandobast.

Many individuals were taken into police custody as preventive measure and some cases were also registered, the official said.

Milad-un-Nabi

A total 330 processions were taken out in the State to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi. On the scuffle in Narayanpet town a day prior to the celebrations, Mr. Jitender said it originated after the flag of one community was placed near the statue of another community. Police acted swiftly and dispersed the crowd, he added.