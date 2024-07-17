Telangana DGP orders police chiefs of cities and districts to prioritise Prajavani grievances

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana Jitender has issued a directive to police chiefs to prioritise applications received through the Prajavani programme, a state government initiative aimed at resolving public grievances. The DGP also suggested conducting crime review meetings to assess the performance of Station House Officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police commissioners of cities and superintendents of police (SP) of districts across were in Hyderabad to participate in the Collectors and SPs conference chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Mr. Jitender instructed officials to promptly address the applications forwarded to their respective districts and commissionerates, highlighting that efficient resolution of these issues would enhance the satisfaction in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana DGP announces plans for district-wise inspections

The officials were also directed to promptly register cases based on complaints lodged at police stations and to treat the public with courtesy. The DGP underscored the importance of surprise inspections at police stations by Police Commissioners and SPs. Announcing his own plans for district-wise inspections, the DGP urged senior officers to conduct similar visits.

DGP Jitender also issued directives for a review of history sheets, cautious issuance of arms licences, maintenance of law and order, and expeditious handling of cases related to SCs, STs, and women. He emphasised the importance of road safety and monitoring the performance of CCTV cameras installed under the ‘Nenu Saitham’ program.

Aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision, the DGP highlighted the need to curb drug trafficking in the State and proposed organising special training programs if required.

The meeting was attended by key officials including additional DGP Law and order Mahesh M Bhagwat, Hyderabad police commissioner K. Srinivas Reddy, Additional DGs Shikha Goel, Abhilasha Bisht, VV Srinivas Rao, Vijay Kumar, Stephen Ravindra, police commissioners Avinash Mohanty (Cyberabad), G. Sudheer Babu (Rachakonda), IGs P S. Chandrasekhar Reddy (Multi Zone-1), V. Satyanarayana (Multi Zone -II), M Ramesh, K. Ramesh Naidu, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau director Sandeep Shandilya, along with other police Commissioners and district SsP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.