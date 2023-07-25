ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana DGP hosts meeting with AP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh police chiefs

July 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ramu M 5971

Deliberations were held here on Tuesday at Telangana DGP office over exploring improved training for special police forces of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to effectively tackle left wing extremism.

The meeting was hosted by DGP Anjani Kumar with his counterparts of AP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra K. Rajendranath Reddy, Ashok Juneja and Rajnish Seth respectively. Along with Central Reserve Police Force southern sector Inspector-General Charu Sinha and Intelligence Bureau officials, the police chiefs of the four States discussed the cooperation required for enhanced training of the Greyhounds, Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF and special police forces of other States.

Plans about possible joint exercises of contingents of the special forces of the four States were discussed at the meeting. Telangana Intelligence Additional DGP Anil Kumar, Greyhounds ADG Vijay Kumar, ADG Law and Order Sanjay Jain and Chief of Operations Prabhakar Rao attended the meeting.

