HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar thanks team for peaceful conduct of polling

Task now is to ensure safe custody of EVMs in the strong rooms, says the head of police force

November 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar shows ink-marked finger after casting vote for State Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar shows ink-marked finger after casting vote for State Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated the police officers for successfully coordinating and concluding the Assembly Elections peacefully.

It was a long marathon with many twists and turns but all’s well that ends well, said the official. “The election season concluded very peacefully considering the high pitch and tempo it has generated. All newly-posted unit officers and young IPS officers, who could not get sufficient time to understand and know the area and challenges, have also done a wonderful job. I also thank the families of the police officers for their support,” said the DGP.

He further said that the next task is to ensure the safe custody of EVMs and to maintain peace in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.