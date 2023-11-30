Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar thanks team for peaceful conduct of polling

November 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated the police officers for successfully coordinating and concluding the Assembly Elections peacefully.

It was a long marathon with many twists and turns but all’s well that ends well, said the official. “The election season concluded very peacefully considering the high pitch and tempo it has generated. All newly-posted unit officers and young IPS officers, who could not get sufficient time to understand and know the area and challenges, have also done a wonderful job. I also thank the families of the police officers for their support,” said the DGP.

He further said that the next task is to ensure the safe custody of EVMs and to maintain peace in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas.