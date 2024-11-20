Telangana DGP and six other IPS officers to retire in 2025

The Government of Telangana has released an official notification announcing the retirement of several senior IPS officers in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the order, DGP of the State Jitender will retire on September 30, 2025.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, the Director General, Drugs Control, Director (Full Additional Charge), Prohibition & Excise will retire on April 30, 2025. D. Uday Kumar Reddy, SP of Medak police, is set to retire on May 31, 2025.

V. Satyanarayana, IGP Multi Zone II will conclude his service on June 30, 2025. Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement, will retire on August 31, 2025.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) P. Viswaprasad, will finish his tenure on November 30, 2025, while Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, will retire on December 31, 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.