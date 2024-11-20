 />
Telangana DGP and six other IPS officers to retire in 2025

Published - November 20, 2024 05:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana DGP Jitender (on the right) and Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement. File

Telangana DGP Jitender (on the right) and Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Government of Telangana has released an official notification announcing the retirement of several senior IPS officers in 2025.

As per the order, DGP of the State Jitender will retire on September 30, 2025.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, Drugs Control, Director (FAC), Prohibition & Excise with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, Drugs Control, Director (FAC), Prohibition & Excise with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: @TelanganaCMO

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, the Director General, Drugs Control, Director (Full Additional Charge), Prohibition & Excise will retire on April 30, 2025. D. Uday Kumar Reddy, SP of Medak police, is set to retire on May 31, 2025.

(On the left) V Satyanarayana, IGP Multi Zone II. File

(On the left) V Satyanarayana, IGP Multi Zone II. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

V. Satyanarayana, IGP Multi Zone II will conclude his service on June 30, 2025. Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement, will retire on August 31, 2025.

P. Viswaprasad, Additional Commissioner (Traffic)

P. Viswaprasad, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) P. Viswaprasad, will finish his tenure on November 30, 2025, while Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, will retire on December 31, 2025.

Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department. File

Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

November 20, 2024 05:03 pm IST

