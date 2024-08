Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the Government planned to conduct Praja Palana (governance at people’s doorstep) for 10 days from September 17, 2024. Officials would collect details of the people for issuing ration cards and health cards during the 10-day event. All citizens of the State would be issued the health cards with their complete health profile. The Chief Minister asked the officials to gear up the administration at the field level for the Praja Palana.