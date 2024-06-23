GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Deputy CM wants GST exemption for school buildings

Such exemptions would reinforce the fundamental right to education, Telangana’s Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said while participating in the 53rd GST Council meeting attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Ministers from other States.

Published - June 23, 2024 01:37 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addresses a press conference in New Delhi after the GST Council meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addresses a press conference in New Delhi after the GST Council meeting.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Central government to exempt the construction of government schools from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which would enable the State governments to pump in more money for the construction of more school buildings.

Such exemptions would reinforce the fundamental right to education, he said while participating in the 53rd GST Council meeting attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Ministers from other States.

Mr. Vikramarka also argued for the exemption of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from the GST as the inclusion of ENA under GST would reduce the State’s financial flexibility while increasing the tax burden on goods managed by State governments.

He wanted the Centre to make changes in the usage of MNREGA funds so that asset-creation activities could be taken up under the scheme. He also urged the Centre to extend additional funds for the development of Hyderabad as a global city.

Mr. Vikramarka wanted greater flexibility for States for the usage of funds according to their specific needs. He said that cess and surcharge taxes should not exceed 10%. He also sought Budget allocations for setting up skill development centres.

Demanding that allocations under the Centrally sponsored schemes be made based on the State’s population, Mr. Vikramarka reminded that Telangana received only 1.4% of funds under Centrally sponsored schemes last year. He also wanted the early submission of the Rate Rationalisation Committee’s report, which is likely to simplify the GST rate structure for the benefit of businesses and taxpayers.

Vikramarka hits out at the BRS

Mr. Vikramarka, who spoke to the media later, termed the BRS party’s concern over mines allocation as crocodile shedding tears. He said the BRS was responsible for accepting mine allocations by the Centre and the party was also responsible for the new Coal Mines Auction Act.

If the BRS was able to stop mine allocations, as is being claimed by it, why were mines in Illendu and Sattupalli auctioned, he asked. He alleged that BRS’ high command worked to help its businessmen rather than serving the interests of Telangana in the mine allocations.

