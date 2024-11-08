Telangana Deputy CM seeks proposals for retaining wall to prevent monsoon flooding in Madhira

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asked the officials to prepare a proposal for the construction of a retaining wall from the Rayapatnam bridge to the railway bridge in Madhira municipal limits to prevent monsoon flooding in areas along the banks of the Wyra river.

He was addressing officials of the Municipal, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments at a review meeting on the development activities in Madhira municipality at his camp office in Madhira town of Khammam district on Friday. Collector Muzammil Khan and others were present.

Mr. Vikramarka, who holds finance, planning and energy portfolios, reviewed various development initiatives, including the progress of works on the Mahadevapur lift irrigation project in Madhira constituency, which he represents in the Assembly.

He instructed the Irrigation department to ensure speedy completion of the Mahadevapur lift irrigation project works.

‘Nenu Naa Madhira’

He asked the municipal officials to launch a mega cleanliness drive named ‘Nenu Naa Madhira - Clean and Green’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14.

He wanted the civic authorities to improve greenery and sanitation in Madhira municipal limits by implementing solid waste management plans and deploying sweeping machines.

The Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation stones for several road development works in Chintakani, Bonakal and Madhira mandals during his whirlwind tour of Madhira constituency on Friday.

