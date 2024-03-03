Telangana Deputy CM promises support to industries in State

March 03, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reiterated the State government’s unwavering support to industries, particularly micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana) for 2023-24, he highlighted the industry-friendly environment of Telangana and urged businesses to leverage the opportunities.

In his address, Mr. Vikramarka underlined the State’s robust infrastructure, top-tier universities, international airport and extensive road network. He delved into the State’s development initiatives across various sectors, such as Pharma Villages, Textile Parks, Coal Industry and mining, strategically.

Stressing the significance of Housing Board colonies as models for constructing satellite townships, he aimed to uplift the living standards of the people. Mr. Vikramarka underscored the government’s commitment to developing the Musi river, terming it crucial for the State’s progress.

Acknowledging the MSME sector’s pivotal role, he encouraged its active participation in the State’s developmental journey. Furthermore, he advocated prioritising agro-industries to benefit farmers and contribute to women’s empowerment.

During the conference, chairman of CII-Telangana C. Shekar Reddy urged the government to improve ease of doing business in the State, highlighting the mutual benefits for both the government and the industry.

On the sidelines, the executive body of CII-Telangana elected executive director of Bharat Biotech Sai Devarajulu Prasad as chairman and managing director of Rachamallu Forgings Sivaprasad Reddy Rachamallu as vice-chairman for the year 2024-25.