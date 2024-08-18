Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stresses on need for SCCL global expansion  

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka underscored the need for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to explore opportunities for global expansion and diversification beyond coal mining.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday (August 17, 2024), he urged the company to venture into the mining of both metals and non-metals, with a special focus on lithium extraction.

He highlighted the shifting energy landscape, noting that conventional fuels such as petrol, diesel, and coal are becoming obsolete.

The Deputy CM stressed that the future lies in sustainable energy, particularly in the development of power batteries, which necessitates the exploration and extraction of minerals such as lithium.

“Singareni, a key asset for the people of Telangana, should strengthen its position by diversifying its operations. This expansion will not only create wealth and additional assets but also generate employment and livelihood opportunities in the State,” Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka stated.

He further advised SCCL to consider appointing a consultancy to develop a comprehensive plan for diversification into metals and non-metals mining.

During the meeting, Singareni officials provided an update on their preparations for establishing Floating Solar and Pumped Storage Power Plants, noting that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared and will soon be submitted to the government.

The Deputy CM also inquired about the Naini Coal Block in Odisha and the timeline for coal production. Energy Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania, Special Secretary to the Deputy CM Krishna Bhaskar, SCCL CMD Balram Naik, and other officials attended the meeting.