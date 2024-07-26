ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Deputy CM for speedy clearance of LRS applications

Updated - July 26, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka convenes a meeting with senior officials on LRS

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government is preparing to implement a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) without causing any inconvenience to people.

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy convened a preparatory meeting on the LRS with senior officials on Friday. The meeting discussed the guidelines that should be formulated for the proposed LRS.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to expeditiously clear the pending LRS applications submitted by the people in the past. Special teams should be constituted at the district level and officials concerned should depute officials from other departments if need be in case of shortage of personnel.





