Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka warns drug peddlers and users

Updated - June 25, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 04:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A. Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta participate in an anti drug awareness on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Hyderabad on June 25, 2024. The rally was organised by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A. Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta participate in an anti drug awareness on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Hyderabad on June 25, 2024. The rally was organised by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

HYDERABAD:

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that the State Government would crush drug peddlers or users with an iron hand irrespective of their position in the society.

“The Government will not spare anyone indulging in use of drugs and reiterate the Congress government’s commitment to create a drug-free Telangana,” he said at the International Day against Drug Use and Illicit Trafficking, organised under the aegis of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mr. Vikramarka also released the anti- drug awareness song on the occasion. Chief Secretary, A. Santi Kumari, Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta, TGNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Srinivasa Reddy were also present.

The Deputy CM said that it was the responsibility of all to root out the drug menace that was destroying the youth from playing a productive role in the future of the nation. He said the Telangana police were strong enough, intelligent and capable of apprehending the accused in drug trafficking. He appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the police in crushing the drug menace.

Mr. Vikramarka, who is also the Finance Minister, said there was no dearth of funds for prevention of illegal drug trafficking in the State and adequate budgetary allocation would be made for strengthening the men and mechanism to control the drug mafia.

The Deputy CM called upon the youth not to fall prey to the sinister plans of anti-social elements who lure the youth to consume drugs. He told the youth not to forget that not only their parents but entire society would suffer if they got addicted to drugs and other vices.

Telangana / narcotics & drug trafficking

