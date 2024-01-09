GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti launches Telugu version of Sam Pitroda’s book Redesign The World

January 09, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju and others during the launch of the Telugu version of Sam Pitroda’s Redesign The World in Hyderabad on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju and others during the launch of the Telugu version of Sam Pitroda’s Redesign The World in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday released the Telugu version Redesign The World, a book authored by Sam Pitroda that deals with global issues.

The Telugu version Prapanchaniki Kottha Roopam Iddam Kadilirandi had beentranslated by Poludasu Narsimha Rao. Mr. Sam Pitroda joined the book release through a Zoom call.

Mr. Vikramarka urged Mr. Pitroda to help Telangana with his expertise in telecommunications to take a faster route to development. He said Telangana was created to fulfil the aspirations of youngsters and Mr. Pitroda being a role model for revolutionising telecommunications in the country can play a key role in Telangana’s development.

He recalled how the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi invited Mr. Pitroda to India from the U.S. and created the IT revolution in the country. Congress Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MLA Madanmohan Rao and former Union Minister Pallam Raju also spoke.

Speaking at the book launch, C.S. Rao, chairman of QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said the book symbolised how and why the world order has to change and how hyper-connectivity can change the world. He said the Telugu version should reach all the Telugus around the world as they would understand its impact on India’s growing stature.

In the book, Mr. Pitroda says that India is set for a true digital democracy with rapid adoption of digital literacy through digital skills in a new and vibrant youthful India. Hence, India has the power to impact world order.

