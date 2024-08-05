Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti launches scheme to prepare project report for proposed business and arrange loans

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has started a unique scheme where the government not only provides loans for businesses but also prepares a project report for the proposed business or industry and arranges loans accordingly.

The scheme was launched in Madhira and it would be started across the State. The Deputy CM said that the government was sanctioning ₹20,000 crore interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups every year. However, they may not have an idea where to invest the amount. Thus government itself will help prepare project report for the business and in marketing to encourage them in the industrial sector.

Mr. Bhatti that said agriculture alone would not be feasible and to tackle crisis-like situations, it was necessary to ensure comprehensive development focussing on industry and service sectors. Educated youth in the villages may not get jobs to their liking and if they show interest in setting up industries, government was ready to encourage them.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for an industrial park in Madhira, he described it as a decades-old dream. Mr. Bhatti said that ₹44 crore has been allotted to Industrial Park to come up in 55 acres. He directed officials to invite tenders at the earliest for the Madhira Industrial Park and start the work speedily.

Dedicated person to receive applications for setting up industrial units

He asked the officials to carry out a campaign to attract unemployed youth to come to the industrial sector. He directed officials to appoint a person specially at the industrial park with the responsibility to take applications from those interested in setting up industrial units.

Plots in industrial park at reasonable rates

He also said that plots would be allotted to entrepreneurs at reasonable rates in the industrial park. Reservation would be provided to women along with SC, ST and BCs in the Industrial Park.

Madhira being close to Andhra Pradesh capital, the Vijayawada- Nagpur and Devarapalli Greenfield highways were going through the constituency and these would serve as foundation pillars for development.

