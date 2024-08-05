GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti launches scheme to prepare project report for proposed business and arrange loans

Foundation stone laid for Industrial Park to come up in 55 acres in Madhira

Published - August 05, 2024 04:26 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu laid the foundation stone for Industrial Park which will come up in 55 acres in Madhira.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu laid the foundation stone for Industrial Park which will come up in 55 acres in Madhira. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has started a unique scheme where the government not only provides loans for businesses but also prepares a project report for the proposed business or industry and arranges loans accordingly.

The scheme was launched in Madhira and it would be started across the State. The Deputy CM said that the government was sanctioning ₹20,000 crore interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups every year. However, they may not have an idea where to invest the amount. Thus government itself will help prepare project report for the business and in marketing to encourage them in the industrial sector.

Mr. Bhatti that said agriculture alone would not be feasible and to tackle crisis-like situations, it was necessary to ensure comprehensive development focussing on industry and service sectors. Educated youth in the villages may not get jobs to their liking and if they show interest in setting up industries, government was ready to encourage them.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for an industrial park in Madhira, he described it as a decades-old dream. Mr. Bhatti said that ₹44 crore has been allotted to Industrial Park to come up in 55 acres. He directed officials to invite tenders at the earliest for the Madhira Industrial Park and start the work speedily.

Dedicated person to receive applications for setting up industrial units

He asked the officials to carry out a campaign to attract unemployed youth to come to the industrial sector. He directed officials to appoint a person specially at the industrial park with the responsibility to take applications from those interested in setting up industrial units.

Plots in industrial park at reasonable rates

He also said that plots would be allotted to entrepreneurs at reasonable rates in the industrial park. Reservation would be provided to women along with SC, ST and BCs in the Industrial Park.

Madhira being close to Andhra Pradesh capital, the Vijayawada- Nagpur and Devarapalli Greenfield highways were going through the constituency and these would serve as foundation pillars for development.

Related Topics

Telangana / startups

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.